Simone Kessell Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Subversion'

Simone Kessell, recognized for her role in the TV series 'Yellowjackets', has been cast in the film 'Subversion', joining a stellar lineup including Chris Hemsworth. The project, directed by Patrick Vollrath, features Hemsworth as a compromised naval commander tasked with smuggling illicit cargo across international waters.

Alongside Kessell, the film boasts performances by Robert John Burke and David Wenham. Actors Lily James and Michael Pena play significant roles in this cinematic endeavor, under the production leadership of Lorenzo di Bonaventura, with Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen as executive producers.

Anticipation for Kessell's upcoming projects continues to build as she prepares for her role in the Apple TV+ drama series 'The Last Frontier'. Meanwhile, her 'Subversion' co-stars remain active, with Burke and Wenham engaged in major film ventures alongside prominent industry figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)