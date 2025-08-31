Yudh Kaushal 3.0: Unveiling Combat Readiness and Technological Synergy

The Indian Army's "Yudh Kaushal 3.0" exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng region rigorously assessed troops' readiness for combat in severe, high-altitude conditions, as revealed by a defence spokesperson on Sunday.

Concluding on Saturday, the manoeuvres demonstrated the Army's adoption of advanced technologies, including unmanned systems and precision weaponry, integrated in multi-domain operation strategies. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat emphasized the display of technological and operational prowess by the soldiers.

Notably, the exercise introduced the newly-formed ASHNI platoons, highlighting the blend of new tech with traditional tactics, and involved the Indian civil defence industry, showcasing advances in indigenous defence innovation and bolstering national security.