Yudh Kaushal 3.0: Unveiling Combat Readiness and Technological Synergy

The Indian Army's "Yudh Kaushal 3.0" in Arunachal Pradesh tested high-altitude combat capabilities and technological advancements. The exercise emphasized the synergy of innovation and professional excellence, introducing new technologies like unmanned systems and precision weaponry. It involved the civil defence industry, reflecting increased indigenous innovation and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's "Yudh Kaushal 3.0" exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng region rigorously assessed troops' readiness for combat in severe, high-altitude conditions, as revealed by a defence spokesperson on Sunday.

Concluding on Saturday, the manoeuvres demonstrated the Army's adoption of advanced technologies, including unmanned systems and precision weaponry, integrated in multi-domain operation strategies. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat emphasized the display of technological and operational prowess by the soldiers.

Notably, the exercise introduced the newly-formed ASHNI platoons, highlighting the blend of new tech with traditional tactics, and involved the Indian civil defence industry, showcasing advances in indigenous defence innovation and bolstering national security.

