Sachet-Parampara Dismiss Allegations on 'Raanjhan'

Music duo Sachet-Parampara have countered allegations against their song 'Raanjhan'. They issued a defamation notice, providing evidence of their authorship that streaming platforms have confirmed. The claims from foreign musician KMKZ were rejected after thorough evaluations by major music platforms.

Music duo Sachet-Parampara have officially addressed the allegations concerning their hit song 'Raanjhan', featured in the film 'Do Patti' starring Kriti Sanon. The duo described the claims of foreign musician KMKZ as 'baseless' and 'intended to stir controversy.'

Sachet-Parampara have issued a defamation notice to take strict legal action against these assertions, providing original session files and piano scores to streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify, which confirmed their authorship. No copyright claims against them were substantiated.

The allegations were thoroughly reviewed and rejected by major music platforms. Sachet-Parampara remain dedicated to their craft, focusing on producing more genre-defining music. Released in October 2024, 'Do Patti' was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, featuring Kajol alongside Sanon.

