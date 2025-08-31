Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Earns Record Ovation at Venice Film Festival

Guillermo Del Toro's latest cinematic venture, 'Frankenstein', had its grand unveiling at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival's main competition, mesmerizing attendees with a remarkable 13-minute standing ovation.

As the applause inundated the venue, Del Toro waved to the audience, exchanging poignant hugs with the film's stars, Jacob Elordi and Oscar Issac, who were visibly moved.

This adaptation of the classic 1818 novel by Mary Shelley sees Oscar Issac portraying the unorthodox scientist and Jacob Elordi bringing to life his lethal creation. 'Frankenstein' is in the running for the coveted Golden Lion award. Following the festival, the film will have a limited theatrical release on October 17, with a Netflix global release set for November 7.