Left Menu

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Earns Record Ovation at Venice Film Festival

Guillermo Del Toro's latest film 'Frankenstein' premiered at the Venice Film Festival, earning a record-breaking 13-minute standing ovation. The film, an adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 classic, stars Oscar Issac and Jacob Elordi, and will see a limited release in October before globally debuting on Netflix in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:01 IST
Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Earns Record Ovation at Venice Film Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Guillermo Del Toro's latest cinematic venture, 'Frankenstein', had its grand unveiling at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival's main competition, mesmerizing attendees with a remarkable 13-minute standing ovation.

As the applause inundated the venue, Del Toro waved to the audience, exchanging poignant hugs with the film's stars, Jacob Elordi and Oscar Issac, who were visibly moved.

This adaptation of the classic 1818 novel by Mary Shelley sees Oscar Issac portraying the unorthodox scientist and Jacob Elordi bringing to life his lethal creation. 'Frankenstein' is in the running for the coveted Golden Lion award. Following the festival, the film will have a limited theatrical release on October 17, with a Netflix global release set for November 7.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

 India
2
India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

 India
3
Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

 India
4
Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025