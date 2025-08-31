Indian Army Gorkhas Embrace Spiritual Wellness at Unique Camp

Troops and families from the Indian Army's Gorkha Amphibians unit gathered for a transformative experience at a Spiritual & Wellness Camp in Bengaluru, hosted by the Art of Living International Center.

The day-long event, which took place on August 30, featured activities such as guided meditation and Yoga Nidra, designed to foster mental resilience and stress management, while also promoting physical readiness.

The attendees had the opportunity to interact with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living. The Indian Army continues to back initiatives that blend physical fitness with spiritual and emotional well-being, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.