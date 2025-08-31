Left Menu

Indian Army Gorkhas Embrace Spiritual Wellness at Unique Camp

The Indian Army's Gorkha Amphibians participated in a Spiritual & Wellness Camp at the Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru. The event featured activities like guided meditation and Yoga Nidra. The camp aimed at enhancing mental resilience and stress management, supported by founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:28 IST
Indian Army Gorkhas Embrace Spiritual Wellness at Unique Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Troops and families from the Indian Army's Gorkha Amphibians unit gathered for a transformative experience at a Spiritual & Wellness Camp in Bengaluru, hosted by the Art of Living International Center.

The day-long event, which took place on August 30, featured activities such as guided meditation and Yoga Nidra, designed to foster mental resilience and stress management, while also promoting physical readiness.

The attendees had the opportunity to interact with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living. The Indian Army continues to back initiatives that blend physical fitness with spiritual and emotional well-being, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

TRENDING

1
Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

Gauff vs. Osaka: A US Open Rematch to Remember

 Global
2
Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

Youth Leader Resigns, Citing Ideological Rift in UPPL

 India
3
Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

Explosive Encounter: Bulk Carrier Hit Near Chornomorsk

 Ukraine
4
Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

Punjab School Closures Extended Amid Rising Flood Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025