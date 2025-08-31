Chakradhar Swami's Teachings: A Timeless Inspiration
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of the teachings of Chakradhar Swami, founder of the Mahanubhav sect, highlighting values like truth, non-violence, peace, humanity, and equality. Gadkari praised these values as foundational for positive personal and societal change during a gathering organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday underscored the enduring relevance of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami's teachings as a guiding force in modern life.
At the Bhavya Mahanubhav Panthiya Sammelan organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad, Gadkari emphasized that personal transformation stems from the 'sanskars' or values imparted to an individual.
Gadkari highlighted key lessons from Swami's teachings, including truth, non-violence, peace, humanity, and equality, advocating for honesty, credibility, and dedication as essential societal virtues.
