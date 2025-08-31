Left Menu

Chakradhar Swami's Teachings: A Timeless Inspiration

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of the teachings of Chakradhar Swami, founder of the Mahanubhav sect, highlighting values like truth, non-violence, peace, humanity, and equality. Gadkari praised these values as foundational for positive personal and societal change during a gathering organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:48 IST
Chakradhar Swami's Teachings: A Timeless Inspiration
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday underscored the enduring relevance of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami's teachings as a guiding force in modern life.

At the Bhavya Mahanubhav Panthiya Sammelan organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad, Gadkari emphasized that personal transformation stems from the 'sanskars' or values imparted to an individual.

Gadkari highlighted key lessons from Swami's teachings, including truth, non-violence, peace, humanity, and equality, advocating for honesty, credibility, and dedication as essential societal virtues.

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025