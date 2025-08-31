Chakradhar Swami's Teachings: A Timeless Inspiration

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday underscored the enduring relevance of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami's teachings as a guiding force in modern life.

At the Bhavya Mahanubhav Panthiya Sammelan organized by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad, Gadkari emphasized that personal transformation stems from the 'sanskars' or values imparted to an individual.

Gadkari highlighted key lessons from Swami's teachings, including truth, non-violence, peace, humanity, and equality, advocating for honesty, credibility, and dedication as essential societal virtues.