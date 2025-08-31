President Murmu's Southern Sojourn: Diamond Jubilees and Celebrations
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. She will attend the diamond jubilee of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, the foundation day of City Union Bank in Chennai, and a convocation in Thiruvarur.
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a significant three-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu starting Monday, as announced by her office.
Her itinerary includes attending the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru on September 1, where she will be the chief guest.
Following this, Murmu will participate in the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai on September 2 and will conclude her trip by gracing the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur on September 3.
