Left Menu

President Murmu's Southern Sojourn: Diamond Jubilees and Celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. She will attend the diamond jubilee of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, the foundation day of City Union Bank in Chennai, and a convocation in Thiruvarur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:23 IST
President Murmu's Southern Sojourn: Diamond Jubilees and Celebrations
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a significant three-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu starting Monday, as announced by her office.

Her itinerary includes attending the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru on September 1, where she will be the chief guest.

Following this, Murmu will participate in the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai on September 2 and will conclude her trip by gracing the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur on September 3.

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025