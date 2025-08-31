Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' was unveiled at the Venice Film Festival, steering away from traditional horror elements to explore deeper human emotions. The film presents the creature as a sensitive being drawn to affection, only to face societal anger and hatred.

The Venice Film Festival also reexamined the legacy of British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull through 'Broken English'. This film blends documentary and fiction to offer a new perspective on Faithfull's life, confronting misconceptions and challenging frozen public perceptions with insightful narrative and artistic expression.

In another revelation, Meta has come under scrutiny for creating flirty chatbots resembling celebrities such as Taylor Swift without permission. Reuters exposed that a Meta employee developed at least three bots mimicking Swift. Meanwhile, the documentary 'Cover-Up' shines light on investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's career, highlighting his relentless pursuit of truth against U.S. power constructs.