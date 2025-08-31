Sheroes TV: Voices of Resilience and Change in India

In India, the burgeoning podcasting trend is being embraced by a unique group: acid attack survivors who are transforming into storytellers, hosts, and leaders. The launch of Sheroes TV, a pioneering video platform for feminist dialogue, is dedicated to changing perceptions and reducing stigma associated with survivors.

Spearheaded by the Chhanv Foundation, the initiative provides a platform for in-depth interviews with renowned personalities, including actors, writers, and officials. The objective is to engage in discussions surrounding equality, resilience, and social change. Survivors like Anshu Rajput, Roopa, and Mousumi Halder, who have overcome immense personal challenges, narrate their stories of strength through this medium, encouraging societal transformation.

The Sheroes TV broadcast spans multiple digital platforms and is complemented by theatre performances, further advocating for awareness and change. Despite the traumas faced, the hosts are inspiring figures advocating resilience and strength, hoping their message reaches a widespread audience and inspires broader societal change.