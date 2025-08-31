Left Menu

Sheroes TV: Voices of Resilience and Change in India

Sheroes TV, India's innovative podcasting platform hosted by acid attack survivors, aims to change societal perceptions. Launched by Chhanv Foundation, it features interviews with celebrities and changemakers, focusing on themes of courage and social change. Hosts include survivors Anshu Rajput, Roopa, and Mousumi Halder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:55 IST
Sheroes TV: Voices of Resilience and Change in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In India, the burgeoning podcasting trend is being embraced by a unique group: acid attack survivors who are transforming into storytellers, hosts, and leaders. The launch of Sheroes TV, a pioneering video platform for feminist dialogue, is dedicated to changing perceptions and reducing stigma associated with survivors.

Spearheaded by the Chhanv Foundation, the initiative provides a platform for in-depth interviews with renowned personalities, including actors, writers, and officials. The objective is to engage in discussions surrounding equality, resilience, and social change. Survivors like Anshu Rajput, Roopa, and Mousumi Halder, who have overcome immense personal challenges, narrate their stories of strength through this medium, encouraging societal transformation.

The Sheroes TV broadcast spans multiple digital platforms and is complemented by theatre performances, further advocating for awareness and change. Despite the traumas faced, the hosts are inspiring figures advocating resilience and strength, hoping their message reaches a widespread audience and inspires broader societal change.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

 India
2
Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

 India
3
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

 Global
4
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh

Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Hima...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025