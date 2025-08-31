Left Menu

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit: Bridging Global Frontiers

The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, gathered global leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. It focused on regional peace, stability, and development, amidst global uncertainties, marking the largest-ever gathering of the 10-member group.

Updated: 31-08-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  China
  • China

The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit commenced with a grand banquet in Tianjin, China, hosted by President Xi Jinping. Distinguished leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, attended, setting the stage for crucial discussions on international cooperation and regional stability.

This year's summit, the largest for the 10-member SCO, brought together 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organizations. As Xi opened the summit, he emphasized the SCO's critical role in promoting peace amidst global uncertainties, expressing optimism for strengthened unity and progress among member nations.

Founded in 2001, the SCO now spans 26 nations across Asia, Europe, and Africa. With China, Russia, and India as key members, the organization represents significant global economic and demographic power. The Tianjin summit aimed to define a strategic path for the next decade, underscoring its influence in global development initiatives.

