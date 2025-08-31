Devotion and Downpour: Radha Ashtami at Barsana Temple

Thousands of enthusiastic devotees converged at the Shri Radharani Temple in Barsana, Mathura, to mark Radha Ashtami and partake in the Abhishek Mahotsav this Sunday. In an unprecedented move, the event was live-streamed courtesy of a collaboration between the district administration and temple management, ensuring global access to the celebrations.

The Abhishek, marking Radharani's consecration, took place amid tight security as chants of 'Radharani Ki Jai' filled the air. Devotees, including women singing Mangalgeet and saints reciting Vedic hymns, danced joyously despite the rain. Many viewed the rainfall as a divine blessing for Radharani's birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Mathura's Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar debunked social media rumors about a stampede. Video footage revealed that some devotees knocked down a barrier while trying to escape the rain, a situation promptly handled by police to maintain order and safety.