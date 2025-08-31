Left Menu

Hyderabad Liberation Day: A Grand Celebration of Historical Significance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17, marking the 1948 integration of the Hyderabad princely state with India. Organised by the central government, the event coincides with Vishwakarma Day and Prime Minister Modi's birthday, being held on a grand scale.

Updated: 31-08-2025 21:47 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations on September 17, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced. This event, orchestrated by the central government, commemorates the 1948 integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union, breaking from Nizam rule.

Scheduled to be held at the city's Parade Grounds, the celebration will be executed on a grand scale. G Kishan Reddy made the statements while tuning into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' alongside BJP leaders and members at Borabanda.

Additionally, the Union Coal and Mines Minister noted that Vishwakarma Day will align with National Labour Day and coincide with Prime Minister Modi's birthday celebrations. Since 2022, the Centre has been officially recognizing Hyderabad Liberation Day with a formal event in the city.

