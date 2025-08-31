PRYMA Aerospace's Arjuna Drone Revolutionizes Indian Agriculture

In a significant development for India's agricultural technology landscape, PRYMA Aerospace has received a crucial certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its flagship Arjuna drone. This certification allows the firm to deploy the state-of-the-art drone specifically for agriculture-related tasks.

The certification marks a dual achievement for PRYMA Aerospace, which recently gained approval for its Drone School of Excellence as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). Lauded as India's premier pathway for drone manufacturing and operation training, the institution underscores the company's commitment to revolutionizing the sector through cutting-edge technology.

Highlighting the strategic significance of this milestone, PRYM Group's founder and CEO, Dhanashree Mandhani, emphasized the transformative potential of the DGCA certification. With successful pilots already empowering numerous farmers through precise drone spray applications, the program seeks to expand its reach significantly, further entrenching its impact across India.

