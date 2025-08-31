Left Menu

PRYMA Aerospace's Arjuna Drone Revolutionizes Indian Agriculture

PRYMA Aerospace has gained significant momentum by obtaining DGCA certification for its Arjuna drone, signaling its readiness to advance agriculture technology in India. This development, paired with its pioneering Drone School of Excellence, positions PRYM Group as a leader in drone manufacturing and training, enhancing precision farming capabilities across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:20 IST
PRYMA Aerospace's Arjuna Drone Revolutionizes Indian Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for India's agricultural technology landscape, PRYMA Aerospace has received a crucial certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its flagship Arjuna drone. This certification allows the firm to deploy the state-of-the-art drone specifically for agriculture-related tasks.

The certification marks a dual achievement for PRYMA Aerospace, which recently gained approval for its Drone School of Excellence as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). Lauded as India's premier pathway for drone manufacturing and operation training, the institution underscores the company's commitment to revolutionizing the sector through cutting-edge technology.

Highlighting the strategic significance of this milestone, PRYM Group's founder and CEO, Dhanashree Mandhani, emphasized the transformative potential of the DGCA certification. With successful pilots already empowering numerous farmers through precise drone spray applications, the program seeks to expand its reach significantly, further entrenching its impact across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

 India
2
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
3
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
4
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025