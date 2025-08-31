Left Menu

Turmoil in Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Personal Affairs: Wife's Social Media Plea

Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, has appealed on social media as she struggles to communicate with her husband about family and political matters. Their troubled relationship is under scrutiny amidst a pending maintenance lawsuit and an incident involving actor Anjali Raghav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:11 IST
Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, has made an emotional appeal on social media, claiming she has been unable to discuss significant family and political matters with her husband. Jyoti, who married Singh in 2018, expressed her frustrations through an Instagram post, questioning why she is being ignored.

The couple has been embroiled in public controversy since Jyoti filed for maintenance last year, seeking financial support in a family court. The case remains unresolved, with the next hearing set for September 8. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh is also entangled in a separate issue regarding his interaction with Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav.

Jyoti's public plea highlights her continued efforts to connect with her husband, despite her messages and calls going unanswered. Her family's attempts to resolve matters personally have also been unsuccessful, prompting the use of social media to bridge the communication gap.

