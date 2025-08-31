Turmoil in Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Personal Affairs: Wife's Social Media Plea

Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, has made an emotional appeal on social media, claiming she has been unable to discuss significant family and political matters with her husband. Jyoti, who married Singh in 2018, expressed her frustrations through an Instagram post, questioning why she is being ignored.

The couple has been embroiled in public controversy since Jyoti filed for maintenance last year, seeking financial support in a family court. The case remains unresolved, with the next hearing set for September 8. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh is also entangled in a separate issue regarding his interaction with Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav.

Jyoti's public plea highlights her continued efforts to connect with her husband, despite her messages and calls going unanswered. Her family's attempts to resolve matters personally have also been unsuccessful, prompting the use of social media to bridge the communication gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)