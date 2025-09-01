Venice Film Festival: A New Lens on Classics and Legacies
The Venice Film Festival presents a new adaptation of 'Frankenstein' by Guillermo del Toro, shifting the focus from horror to humanity. The portrayal of a sensitive creature emphasizes themes of affection and knowledge, confronting public perceptions head-on.
Jim Jarmusch, renowned for his independent filmmaking style, voices dismay over corporate financing. His concerns are amplified by a distributor associated with his latest film having links to the Israeli military, reflecting Jarmusch's view of corporate money as 'dirty'.
'Broken English', a film melding documentary and fiction, reflects on British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull's legacy. Directors Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth strive to correct her distorted public image through the Venice Film Festival showcase.
