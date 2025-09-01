Left Menu

RCB's New Initiative: A Blueprint for Fan Safety and Engagement

RCB has launched 'RCB Cares', a foundation aimed at improving fan safety and engagement. The initiative follows a tragic stampede incident that claimed 11 lives. It includes a six-point plan focused on crowd management, fan safety audits, and community empowerment, pending government approval.

Updated: 01-09-2025 11:20 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a devastating stampede earlier this year, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have unveiled 'RCB Cares', an initiative to enhance fan safety and welfare. Eleven lives were lost during the stampede at the team's IPL trophy celebrations, prompting the franchise to craft a detailed plan in collaboration with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

RCB has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families affected by the tragedy and laid out a six-point strategy to ensure fan safety. The foundation's agenda includes designing improved crowd management protocols alongside key partners, conducting annual fan-safety audits, training partners on emergencies, and investing in crowd safety research.

Additionally, RCB aims to create permanent fan memories, create jobs, and nurture local talent. Yet, these objectives hinge on receiving necessary governmental clearances. An inquiry following the incident blamed the extensive gathering on RCB's unapproved social media invitations, which led to an overwhelmed police force during the chaotic event.

