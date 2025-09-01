Left Menu

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Earns International Acclaim

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, Telangana, has received international recognition from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who praised the temple during an event in Ottawa. He commended the temple's contribution to Canada's cultural diversity, celebrating a tradition that unites and strengthens the community.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, Telangana, has garnered international accolades, recognized by none other than Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The announcement came during the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam, a significant event held at the EY Centre in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Carney conveyed his heartfelt appreciation in a letter to the temple authorities, praising the Hindu community's role in enhancing Canada's rich cultural tapestry. He acknowledged the Mahotsavam as an opportunity to embrace sacred traditions and celebrate unity.

In response, Telangana's Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Temple Executive Officer Venkata Rao expressed their delight at this international honor, underscoring the temple's contribution to fostering communal bonds and spiritual joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

