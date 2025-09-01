DailyObjects Partners with Aptronix: A New Era in Lifestyle Tech Retail
DailyObjects, a leading Indian lifestyle and tech accessories brand, announces its partnership with Aptronix, Apple's main APR partner in India. This collaboration brings high-quality, design-focused tech accessories to premium retail stores throughout India, marking a significant milestone in DailyObjects’ ambitious offline expansion strategy.
In a significant retail expansion, DailyObjects, renowned for its design-first lifestyle and tech accessories, has partnered with Aptronix, India's largest Apple Premium Reseller (APR) partner. This alignment brings high-quality DailyObjects' products to premium tech retail destinations across India, offering consumers a new way to access their daily tech essentials.
Saurav Adlakha, Co-founder & COO of DailyObjects, expressed enthusiasm for the venture, emphasizing the seamless fit between the brand's premium accessories and Apple's network of quality-focused stores. This strategic partnership showcases DailyObjects' commitment to quality and innovation.
The collaboration includes DailyObjects' wide range of Apple MFi-certified and Qi2-certified accessories, such as MagSafe-compatible cases, wireless chargers, and power banks. This expansion is part of a faster offline rollout strategy, aiming to reach 350 locations in nine months, further enhancing the retail experience with visually striking packaging and unique artist collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
