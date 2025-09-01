Left Menu

Cate Blanchett's Stellar Performance Shines at Venice Premiere

Cate Blanchett's new film 'Father Mother Sister Brother', directed by Jim Jarmusch, received a five-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere. The film, a triptych exploring familial relationships across three countries, marks Jarmusch's return to the festival after 22 years.

01-09-2025
Cate Blanchett captivated audiences at the Venice Film Festival with her role in Jim Jarmusch's latest film, 'Father Mother Sister Brother'. The movie premiered to resounding acclaim, earning a five-minute standing ovation in the Sala Grande theatre.

Alongside co-stars Vicky Krieps, Charlotte Rampling, Mayim Bialik, and Indya Moore, Blanchett's performance in this slice-of-life narrative was praised by critics and attendees alike. Despite the notable absence of Adam Driver and Tom Waits, Luka Sabbat represented the male cast at the event.

The film is structured as a triptych, with stories set in the northeastern U.S., Dublin, and Paris, focusing on complex family dynamics. It marks Jarmusch's first Venice outing since 2003, with Mubi and Cineart set to distribute the film across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

