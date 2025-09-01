Mahanaryaman Scindia Elected Youngest President of MPCA

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has been unanimously chosen as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). At 29, he becomes the youngest leader of the MPCA, continuing the Scindia family's long-standing involvement in cricket governance.

The MPCA elections, held unopposed, also appointed Vineet Sethia as vice-president, Sudhir Asnani as secretary, Arundhati Kherkire as joint secretary, and Sanjeev Dua as treasurer. Committee members include Sandhya Agarwal, Prasoon Kanamdikar, Rajiv Risodkar, and Vijesh Rana. Following validation at the general meeting, the new executives will officially take office.

Mahanaryaman's leadership is expected to build on achievements from the past six years, during which his family has prominently guided cricket administration. Both his late grandfather Madhavrao Scindia and father Jyotiraditya Scindia served as past presidents. The Scindias' influence faced opposition but retained robust support in the MPCA elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)