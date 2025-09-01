Sabar Bonda: A Milestone in Marathi Cinema with Global Recognition

Sabar Bonda, a groundbreaking Marathi-language film directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, is poised to arrive in Indian theaters on September 19. The film has already achieved significant acclaim, earning the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival 2025, a monumental feat for Indian cinema.

The narrative follows Anand, a city-dweller confronted with personal grief and family expectations, as he partakes in a 10-day mourning ritual in his ancestral village. This poignant story showcases the rugged beauty of western India and highlights Anand's journey of solace alongside his childhood friend Balya.

Praised by executive producers such as Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Saie Tamhankar, and Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. Daggubati hailed Sabar Bonda as a 'tender yet powerful' piece that resonates universally while being deeply rooted in its characters.