Ganesh Chaturthi Delicacies: Balancing Tradition and Health

India is currently celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival symbolizing the birth of Lord Ganesha. However, while indulging in traditional sweets like laddus, barfis, and modaks, health experts raise alarms about potential health impacts, especially for those with metabolic disorders.

Dr. Asna Urooj of the University of Mysore emphasizes the difficulty of maintaining a balanced diet during the festival due to the proliferation of high-calorie sweets. She advises moderation and portion control to mitigate risks of bloating and indigestion.

Dietician Lovneet Batra highlights cravings, exacerbated by protein deficiency and stress, can overwhelm individuals. She recommends incorporating fiber and proteins into one's diet as a countermeasure. Innovative cooking methods and ingredient awareness can also help strike a balance between tradition and health.