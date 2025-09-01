Left Menu

Global Peace Movement Set to Launch in Dubai

The 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement,' led by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, is launching in Dubai to promote global peace. It serves as a prelude to the 'Billionaires for Peace Conclave' next year. The event will unveil peace initiatives featuring 12 chief guests, fostering unity and compassion worldwide.

A groundbreaking initiative to foster global peace, known as the 'I Am Peacekeeper Movement,' is being launched in Dubai. Spearheaded by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala of Wockhardt pharmaceuticals, the movement aims to serve as a prelude to the 'Billionaires for Peace Conclave' scheduled for next February.

The launch event will reveal 12 significant initiatives designed to unite leaders, advocates, and citizens worldwide in the pursuit of peace. Among the notable attendees are Nobel Peace Laureates Ouided Hédi Bouchamaoui and Professor Mohan Munasinghe, who will lend their support to this crucial cause.

The movement, already supported by nearly two million advocates globally, will also introduce its charter and manifesto focused on compassion, equity, and unity. This collective effort underscores the urgent need for empathy and cooperation amidst growing global challenges, aiming to leave a lasting impact through dialogue, education, and inclusive action.

