In a vibrant display of dedication, hundreds of dance music enthusiasts descended upon Helsinki, dressed in red to mimic a scene from Finnish DJ Darude's iconic 'Sandstorm' music video. The event marked 25 years since the song's release, highlighting its longstanding influence in the global dance music scene.

Participants retraced the steps of a red-clad woman from the video, running past recognizable Helsinki landmarks with fervor. Speaking with Reuters, Darude, whose real name is Toni-Ville Virtanen, expressed surprise at the turnout. 'We had no idea how many people would dive into this whole thing with such enthusiasm,' he remarked after Sunday's event.

'Sandstorm' achieved international acclaim in the early 2000s. It was recently named one of the 100 best dance songs by Billboard magazine, lauded for its electrifying energy. U.S. fan Daniel Erikson even donned a costume resembling Helsinki Cathedral, extending the communal celebration with a humorous flair.

