Homestays: A New Tourism Attraction in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh has unveiled a groundbreaking policy poised to redefine tourism in the state. Announced on Monday, the 'Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025' promises affordable accommodations for tourists visiting the region.

Singh highlighted that Lucknow residents have enthusiastically embraced the policy, registering their residences as homestays on a large scale. This initiative grants tourists more affordable lodging options while simultaneously presenting local homeowners with potential income streams.

To tackle accommodation shortages, especially in prime tourist spots, the policy encourages residents near key attractions to offer homestays. With expected financial incentives and grants, the initiative aims to see the construction of approximately 800 homestays in Lucknow alone, providing a family-like atmosphere for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)