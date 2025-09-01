Left Menu

Homestays: A New Tourism Attraction in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh announces a new initiative to boost tourism through affordable homestays under the 'Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025'. This policy aims to provide tourists with budget-friendly accommodation while offering local residents new income opportunities by registering their homes as homestays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh has unveiled a groundbreaking policy poised to redefine tourism in the state. Announced on Monday, the 'Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025' promises affordable accommodations for tourists visiting the region.

Singh highlighted that Lucknow residents have enthusiastically embraced the policy, registering their residences as homestays on a large scale. This initiative grants tourists more affordable lodging options while simultaneously presenting local homeowners with potential income streams.

To tackle accommodation shortages, especially in prime tourist spots, the policy encourages residents near key attractions to offer homestays. With expected financial incentives and grants, the initiative aims to see the construction of approximately 800 homestays in Lucknow alone, providing a family-like atmosphere for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

