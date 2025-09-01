Sarafa Bazaar's Night Market: A Culinary Legacy Preserved

In a major development, the future of the iconic Sarafa Bazaar night food market in Indore has been secured following a resolution of disputes between local jewellers and the Indore Municipal Corporation. The longstanding marketplace, a staple in the city's cultural life, faced challenges over its location and offerings.

The market, known for transforming Sarafa Bazaar's bylanes into a hub of local delicacies after dark, was under threat due to safety concerns and the proliferation of non-traditional food stalls. However, after discussions, it has been decided the market will remain in its original location, preserving its legacy.

The decision includes limiting the number of stalls to maintain safety and focusing on traditional local dishes to retain the market's identity. This agreement marks a significant victory in preserving the historical essence of one of Indore's famous attractions.

