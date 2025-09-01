Earthquake News Sparks Sleepless Nights for Afghan Migrants in Delhi

Afghan migrants in Delhi are facing sleepless nights, consumed with anxiety as they await news from family members after a devastating earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan. The 6.0 magnitude quake claimed more than 600 lives, leaving communities both at home and abroad in turmoil.

Asim, a dry fruit seller in central Delhi, is among those deeply affected. His grandmother and extended family reside in Jalalabad, one of the worst-hit areas. 'I just pray my grandmother is safe,' he said, struggling to connect with his family due to disrupted communication lines.

Others, like Nasir Khan and Kareem, are also grappling with uncertainty and the emotional toll of the disaster, struggling to stay in touch with loved ones as communication remains patchy. Despite the distance, the Afghan community in Delhi clings to hope, supporting one another through these trying times.

