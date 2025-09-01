Left Menu

Balancing Modernity with Tradition: Pema Khandu's Vision for Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the need to balance development with cultural preservation as he laid the groundwork for infrastructure projects in Lower Dibang Valley. Speaking at the Solung Festival, he urged the use of local dialects and asserted that development should not overshadow cultural heritage.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of harmonizing modern development with traditional values during a visit to Lower Dibang Valley, where he inaugurated several infrastructure projects. Khandu joined the Adi community in celebrating the Solung Festival, reiterating the importance of cultural identity in the face of modernization.

Khandu highlighted the role of language in cultural preservation, urging locals to speak and maintain their native dialects. He stressed that while English and Hindi are important, they should not replace mother tongues. Khandu called on community leaders to foster language preservation among the youth as a means to sustain heritage.

The Chief Minister praised improvements in the region's connectivity, referencing the forthcoming completion of a vital bridge over the Sissiri River, which is expected to boost regional accessibility. Khandu's infrastructural initiatives include educational buildings and improved road networks, reflecting a commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

