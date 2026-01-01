Bengaluru's Bold Transformation: Infrastructure Projects Set to Reshape the City

Bengaluru is on the brink of a significant transformation as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar unveils a series of major infrastructure and urban development projects. These initiatives, which include road expansions, tunnels, and township developments, promise to reshape the city dramatically and enhance its future growth and connectivity.

Among the pivotal undertakings is the 120-km Peripheral Ring Road, also referred to as the Bengaluru Business Corridor, projected to ease traffic congestion and stimulate commercial activity. The state government is diligently addressing land acquisition issues and has secured funding for these projects, signaling a commitment to advancing Bengaluru's infrastructure.

In addition to these developments, innovative projects like a 1.5-km cut-and-cover tunnel and a BDA skydeck are planned to address existing urban challenges. Shivakumar's announcements also mark the BDA's 50th anniversary, celebrating its contributions to Bengaluru's urban landscape with further ambitious goals.

