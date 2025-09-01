Art of Presidents: John Hutton's Egg-Shaped Portrait Technique

John Hutton, a North Carolina art history professor, has unveiled his unique technique for drawing presidential portraits, showcasing it in his recent publication, "How to Draw the Presidents & First Ladies." The method involves starting with an egg-shaped frame, crafted to help even beginners bring historical figures to life on paper.

By following a four-step process, Hutton simplifies the art of portrait drawing: capturing facial features, outlining the face, adding hair or bonnets, and finally drawing the neck and shoulders. His dedication to demystifying the drawing process makes art accessible, regardless of prior skill.

Using Hutton's technique, even novice drawers can produce recognizable renditions of iconic figures like George Washington or Jacqueline Kennedy. Hutton's influence extends beyond his books, as he offers drawing lessons to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll and across various educational platforms.

