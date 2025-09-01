Neeru Bajwa Rallies Support for Punjab Flood Crisis Relief

Actor Neeru Bajwa has urged her followers to unite and support Punjab amid its ongoing flood crisis. Through an Instagram post, Bajwa stressed the strength of unity during difficult times, noting, "In times of crisis, unity becomes our greatest strength -- when we stand together, we rise together."

Bajwa also commended the unwavering "Punjabi bhaichara" or brotherhood, recognizing the community's efforts to aid those affected by the floods. She expressed, "Sat Sri Akal ji, we pray for Punjab's speedy recovery. Neeru Bajwa and her team will always stand with Punjab, for everything we have is thanks to Punjab."

Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian reported that more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts have been affected. The government has mobilized various agencies, with the NDRF deploying 20 teams and armed forces on standby. Rescue efforts include over 35 helicopters and extensive use of boats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)