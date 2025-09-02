Left Menu

From Sundance to Helsinki: Highlights of Global Entertainment Buzz

Amanda Seyfried transitions from the cheerful 'Mamma Mia' musicals to the gravity of 'The Testament of Ann Lee' at the Venice Film Festival. DJ Darude's 'Sandstorm', now 25, incites a nostalgic run in Helsinki. Director Jim Jarmusch critiques corporate funding, pinpointing concerns over deals with military-linked companies.

Making headlines at the Venice Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried steps away from her iconic role in 'Mamma Mia' to lead the dramatic 'The Testament of Ann Lee'. The film charts a journey from child labor in England to the leadership of the Shakers community in America.

Meanwhile, in Helsinki, DJ Darude's legendary track 'Sandstorm' marked its 25th anniversary with an event that mirrored its music video. Fans donned red attire and re-enacted scenes across the city, celebrating the lasting legacy of the iconic beat.

Director Jim Jarmusch expressed concern about film distribution involving corporate entities with military connections. Notably wary of the influence of corporate funds in the arts, Jarmusch labeled all such investments as ethically questionable.

