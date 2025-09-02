Odisha CM Majhi Boosts State's Semiconductor Future at SEMICON India 2025

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was front and center at the SEMICON India 2025 conclave in Delhi on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment for the state's technological aspirations. Officials confirmed the event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Majhi is on a five-day mission in the national capital starting September 1, which includes participating in the GST council meeting and engaging with Union ministers. His presence at the semiconductor conclave is especially notable following the green light for two new semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha.

In addition to his technological pursuits, the Chief Minister, who also helms Odisha's Finance Department, is attending a two-day GST council meeting led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to debate potential reductions in GST slabs. Wrapping up his trip, Majhi will inaugurate Omfed and Koraput cafe outlets at Odisha Bhavan before returning on September 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)