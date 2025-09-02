Left Menu

Mona Singh Celebrates 22 Years of Iconic TV Journey

Actor Mona Singh marks 22 years in the entertainment industry, commemorating her debut with the hit TV show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', which aired in 2003. The show was a major success, running for 550 episodes. Singh shares gratitude for the support and love received throughout her career.

Updated: 02-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:23 IST
Actor Mona Singh has reached a milestone in her career, celebrating 22 years in the entertainment industry. Best known for her debut role in the TV sensation 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', which premiered on September 1, 2003, Singh has since featured in multiple acclaimed projects, including the film '3 Idiots' and the series 'Mistry'.

To commemorate this occasion, Singh shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming support received over the years. "Hello Sept, 22 years of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. Cherishing the memories and forever grateful for all the love," she captioned.

'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' concluded in 2006 after an impressive run of 550 episodes. The show, featuring Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Manini De, and Gaurav Gera alongside Singh, was a hit for its unique plot, standing out from the typical television dramas of the era. It was directed by Tony Singh, Deeya Singh, and Rajan Shahi and penned by Jay Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

