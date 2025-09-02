Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Fined Rs 102 Crore for Gold Smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has levied a massive fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao for her involvement in a gold smuggling operation, according to DRI sources on Tuesday.

In addition to Rao, three other individuals have also been fined, each facing penalties exceeding Rs 50 crore.

Serving a penalty notice extending to 2,500 pages, DRI officials acted after Rao was apprehended with 14.8 kg of gold at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, upon her arrival from Dubai. It has been reported that Rao is the step-daughter of a high-ranking police officer, K Ramachandra Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)