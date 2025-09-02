Left Menu

Sweden's Cultural Canon Sparks Debate: Heritage or Exclusion?

Sweden's government has released a list of 100 cultural items intended to define Swedish identity. This move has been criticized for being narrow and exclusionary, particularly as it excludes modern contributions and some minority groups. The canon includes iconic works and societal elements over 50 years old.

Updated: 02-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:24 IST
The Swedish government has unveiled a cultural heritage list featuring 100 works, brands, and ideas that it believes encapsulate Swedish identity, such as Pippi Longstocking, IKEA, and the Nobel Prize. This ambitious project aligns with the ruling coalition's election manifesto and is supported by the nationalist Sweden Democrats.

However, the initiative has faced criticism from several Swedish institutions and minority groups, including the Swedish Academy and indigenous Sami representatives, for being overly narrow and exclusionist. Notably, contributions from immigrants arriving after 1975 are not considered, excluding the likes of pop group ABBA from this canon.

Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand defended the canon as a tool for education and inclusion, although detractors argue that state-imposed definitions of cultural identity could hinder a welcoming society. The canon, composed of 50 cultural artefacts and 50 societal items, aspires to capture Swedish public affairs and self-understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

