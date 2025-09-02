Kannada Children's Literature Festival Invites Authors

Azim Premji University, on Tuesday, issued a call for authors to contribute to its growing collection of children's literature in Kannada. The university seeks stories, poems, plays, biographies, travelogues, and novels as part of its 'Kathavana' literature festival to integrate literature into classrooms.

Authors keen to participate must submit a proposal, including a writing sample, by the deadline of November 30, as per the university's press release. A jury will screen submissions, offering guidance and workshops to authors whose works are shortlisted for publication.

Accepted manuscripts will earn authors a fellowship of Rs 10,000. Additionally, those invited to workshops will be provided with travel allowances and accommodation, ensuring a seamless experience as they polish their literary contributions.