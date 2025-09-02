Left Menu

Kannada Children's Literature Festival Invites Authors

Azim Premji University is inviting authors to submit Kannada children's literature as part of its 'Kathavana' festival. Submissions include various literary forms and require an application by November 30. Shortlisted writers will receive guidance and workshops, with published authors earning a Rs 10,000 fellowship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:48 IST
Kannada Children's Literature Festival Invites Authors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Azim Premji University, on Tuesday, issued a call for authors to contribute to its growing collection of children's literature in Kannada. The university seeks stories, poems, plays, biographies, travelogues, and novels as part of its 'Kathavana' literature festival to integrate literature into classrooms.

Authors keen to participate must submit a proposal, including a writing sample, by the deadline of November 30, as per the university's press release. A jury will screen submissions, offering guidance and workshops to authors whose works are shortlisted for publication.

Accepted manuscripts will earn authors a fellowship of Rs 10,000. Additionally, those invited to workshops will be provided with travel allowances and accommodation, ensuring a seamless experience as they polish their literary contributions.

