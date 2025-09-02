Jharkhand Cabinet Approves New Initiatives and Honors Shibu Soren's Legacy
The Jharkhand government has allocated the former residence of late Chief Minister Shibu Soren to his wife, Roopi Soren. The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also approved the establishment of art academies, funding for migrant workers, and infrastructure projects, highlighting ongoing development initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Jharkhand government has allocated the Morabadi residence of late former Chief Minister Shibu Soren to his wife, Roopi Soren. The decision was approved in a cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Shibu Soren, a pivotal figure in the creation of Jharkhand, passed away at the age of 81. In honor of his legacy, the state assembly proposed recommending him for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
The cabinet cleared 66 proposals, including the establishment of art and cultural academies, and approved significant infrastructure projects. This reflects the government's commitment to cultural promotion and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
