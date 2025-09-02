Left Menu

Indian Tourists Lead Foreign Arrivals in Sri Lanka

In August, Indian tourists topped foreign arrivals in Sri Lanka, with 46,473 visitors from India. Overall, 198,235 tourists visited, marking a 20.4% increase from the previous year. The data aligns closely with pre-crisis figures, reinforcing India's status as a key market for Sri Lanka.

In August, India emerged as the leading source of foreign tourists to Sri Lanka, as reported by the Tourism Development Authority. The nation welcomed 198,235 international visitors, a significant increase from the 164,609 recorded in the same month the previous year.

With 46,473 Indian tourists, India continued its dominance in the Sri Lankan tourism market, followed by the UK with 17,764 and Germany contributing 12,500 visitors. Other important markets included China, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Sri Lanka's foreign tourist arrivals rose 20.4% year-on-year in August, nearing pre-crisis figures from August 2018, when the country saw 200,359 visitors. The resilient growth underscores the recovering appeal of Sri Lanka as a travel destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

