MFE Assures ProSiebenSat.1's Editorial Independence Amid Acquisition

Germany's Commissioner for Culture, Wolfram Weimer, announced Tuesday that MediaForEurope (MFE) has reassured him regarding the editorial independence of ProSiebenSat.1, amidst a looming takeover. This assurance was revealed shortly after a joint meeting between Weimer and MFE CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi in Berlin.

As MFE gears up to potentially secure control of ProSieben, courtesy of a stake sale agreement with Czech investment group PPF, the discussion highlighted a commitment to bolstering the German broadcaster's operations. The formal results of MFE's ongoing offer are slated for release on September 4.

In their collaboration, Berlusconi emphasized ProSieben's upcoming focus on generating a majority of its content locally, thereby lessening dependence on foreign third-party content. Weimer lauded the move for its potential to safeguard German employment within the industry.