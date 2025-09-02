Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Triumphant Return to Dharamshala

The 14th Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala after a six-week visit to Ladakh and Delhi. Despite bad weather, he was warmly welcomed by thousands, including Tibetan artists and Central Tibetan Administration leaders. In Ladakh, he met Czech President Petr Pavel and conveyed gratitude for local hospitality.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, resumed his residence in Dharamshala following a six-week stay in Ladakh and a brief visit to Delhi.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the Dalai Lama received a grand reception from thousands of well-wishers at Gaggal Airport and near his McLeod Ganj home, where Tibetan artists performed traditional songs and dances. Senior members of the Central Tibetan Administration were present to greet the Nobel laureate.

During his time in Ladakh, the Dalai Lama's teachings attracted thousands, and he met with Czech President Petr Pavel, who visited to celebrate the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. The visit concluded with the Dalai Lama expressing his gratitude towards the people of Ladakh for their warmth and hospitality.

