Gerard Depardieu Faces Trial in High-Profile Rape Case

French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu will stand trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. The case, which emerged as part of France's #MeToo movement, adds to Depardieu's series of sexual assault allegations. Arnould has become a noted advocate against sexual violence in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:55 IST
Gerard Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu, a legendary figure in French cinema, is facing trial over allegations of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. This development marks yet another challenge to the actor's reputation, coming on the heels of a recent conviction for sexual assault.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the trial proceeding on Tuesday, after an investigating judge determined sufficient grounds for court action. Arnould, who initially made her accusations public in 2018, expressed relief on Instagram over the decision to proceed with the trial.

Depardieu, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, has been embroiled in multiple sexual misconduct accusations. Arnould has emerged as a prominent figure in France's #MeToo movement, advocating for justice within the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

