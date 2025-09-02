Gerard Depardieu Faces Trial in High-Profile Rape Case

Gerard Depardieu, a legendary figure in French cinema, is facing trial over allegations of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. This development marks yet another challenge to the actor's reputation, coming on the heels of a recent conviction for sexual assault.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the trial proceeding on Tuesday, after an investigating judge determined sufficient grounds for court action. Arnould, who initially made her accusations public in 2018, expressed relief on Instagram over the decision to proceed with the trial.

Depardieu, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, has been embroiled in multiple sexual misconduct accusations. Arnould has emerged as a prominent figure in France's #MeToo movement, advocating for justice within the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)