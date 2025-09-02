Help Find Yogesh Alekari's Stolen Adventure Companion

The UK police have issued an urgent public appeal to help reunite Yogesh Alekari with his stolen motorbike, a KTM 390 Adventure, integral to his global journey. The bike, taken in Nottingham, was loaded with essential belongings such as his passport and cameras.

Police Constable Andy Smith emphasized the distress Alekari has faced, given the extensive distance traveled. The authorities hope that sharing a picture of the motorbike will expedite its recovery. Public cooperation is sought to spot the bike or assist with any information relevant to the investigation.

Alekari, celebrated at India's Independence Day event in London for his journey, has shared the ordeal on social media, asking followers to spread the word. While the local police continue their search, the theft threatens to halt his ambitious global project, part of the Mission LiFE campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)