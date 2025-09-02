Behind the Seams: Sofia Coppola's Nostalgic Dive into Marc Jacobs’ Creative World

Renowned filmmaker Sofia Coppola has entered the realm of documentary filmmaking with her latest project, 'Marc by Sofia', which made its debut at the Venice Film Festival. The documentary provides audiences an intimate look at Marc Jacobs' design process.

Centered on the creation of Jacobs' Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, the film intersperses the behind-the-scenes work with reflections on the designer's celebrated career and the influences that shaped his unique vision. Coppola, who has known Jacobs for 30 years, found herself driven by their friendship to capture his creative journey.

The documentary is woven together with nostalgic clips and photos from the designer's early days, offering viewers not only insight into his craft but also into pivotal moments from his personal and professional life. Coppola's approach translates a deep understanding and admiration for her subject, making 'Marc by Sofia' as much a tribute as it is an exploration.

