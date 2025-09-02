Vivek Agnihotri Appeals for Fair Release of 'The Bengal Files' Amidst Controversy
Director Vivek Agnihotri pleads with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure the smooth release of his film 'The Bengal Files', claiming Trinamool Congress members are intimidating theatre owners. Despite no official ban, Agnihotri emphasizes the importance of free speech and constitutional duty in allowing historical narratives to be shared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst rising tensions, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to guarantee the release of his film, 'The Bengal Files'.
The director alleges that Trinamool Congress workers are intimidating local theatre owners to prevent them from screening the movie, which focuses on the historical 1946 Kolkata riots.
Agnihotri emphasized the importance of preserving free speech and historical narratives for future generations, underscoring that the film has passed clearance by CBFC and deserves an uninterrupted release.
Advertisement