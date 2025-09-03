Tom Holland Stars in Nolan's Epic 'The Odyssey'

Hollywood star Tom Holland is set to take the lead in acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new project, 'The Odyssey'. The actor, known for his role as Spider-Man, claims it's the best script he has encountered.

Holland joins an impressive ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson, as they bring the ancient Greek epic to life. The film is slated to premiere on July 17, 2026.

Portraying Telemachus, Holland speaks highly of Nolan's visionary direction, emphasizing the creativity allowed on set. This adaptation marks another rendition of the Homeric poem, tracing Odysseus's challenging return from the Trojan War.