Harmony Apart: Rahul Deshpande's Heartfelt Farewell

Renowned singer Rahul Deshpande announces his separation from wife Neha after 17 years. The couple finalized their legal separation in September 2024. Rahul expressed gratitude for the understanding of their supporters and emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka, with love and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:35 IST
  • India

In a heartfelt disclosure, National Award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande revealed that he and his wife, Neha, have separated after 17 years of marriage. The couple's legal separation was amicably finalized in September 2024.

Rahul shared this personal news on Instagram, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka, with love and support. He noted that the decision was made with mutual respect, ensuring the best interest of their daughter.

As they venture into new chapters as individuals, Rahul expressed gratitude for continued privacy and support. Known for his award-winning performances, he remains dedicated to his musical career.

