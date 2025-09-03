Harmony Apart: Rahul Deshpande's Heartfelt Farewell

In a heartfelt disclosure, National Award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande revealed that he and his wife, Neha, have separated after 17 years of marriage. The couple's legal separation was amicably finalized in September 2024.

Rahul shared this personal news on Instagram, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka, with love and support. He noted that the decision was made with mutual respect, ensuring the best interest of their daughter.

As they venture into new chapters as individuals, Rahul expressed gratitude for continued privacy and support. Known for his award-winning performances, he remains dedicated to his musical career.