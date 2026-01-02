802 Nominations Received for National Awards for e-Governance 2026 Across 7 Categories
The incentive is to be utilised by the winning department or organisation for implementing public welfare projects or bridging gaps in ongoing initiatives.
The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) 2026 have received an overwhelming response, with 802 nominations submitted by the closing date of 29 December 2025. The awards—which aim to recognise and promote excellence in e-Governance—highlight India’s accelerating digital transformation across government systems, public service delivery, cybersecurity, and data-driven governance.
The NAeG 2026 scheme features seven categories, each designed to capture innovation and best practices across different layers of governance:
Award Categories and Number of Nominations Received
Category I – Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation
Awards: 4 | Nominations: 341
Focuses on transformative use of technology to redesign government processes.
Category II – Innovation by Use of AI and New-Age Technologies for Citizen-Centric Services
Awards: 3 | Nominations: 104
Recognises cutting-edge innovations powered by AI, ML, automation, and emerging tech.
Category III – Best e-Gov Practices/Innovation in Cybersecurity
Awards: 3 | Nominations: 23
Honours exemplary cybersecurity frameworks and digital safety models.
Category IV – District-Level Initiatives in e-Governance
Awards: 2 | Nominations: 235
Captures field-level innovations that directly enhance district administration and service delivery.
Category V – Grassroots-Level Initiatives by Gram Panchayats/Traditional Local Bodies
Awards: 2 | Nominations: 1.66 lakh
This massive response reflects India's rapid digital adoption at the grassroots and the enthusiasm of Panchayati Raj institutions in leveraging technology to widen service delivery.
Category VI – Replication and Scaling of Awarded/Mission-Mode Projects by States/UTs/DistrictsAwards: 1 | Nominations: 38Recognises excellence in replicating proven digital governance models at scale.
Category VII – Digital Transformation through Data Analytics by Central Ministries/States/UTsAwards: 1 | Nominations: 61Highlights the use of data analytics, dashboards, and digital platforms in decision-making and governance.
Evaluation Process
The evaluation of nominations will follow a robust, multi-tier process:
-
Initial Shortlisting by the Screening Committee chaired by the Joint Secretary, DARPG
-
Spot Study/Field Verification by Under Secretary–level officers
-
Further Evaluation by Screening Committee-II (also chaired by a Joint Secretary, DARPG)
-
Final Selection by the Jury Committee, chaired by the Secretary, DARPG
This rigorous framework ensures credibility, transparency, and the highest standards of evaluation.
Award Components
Winners of the National Awards for e-Governance 2026 will receive:
-
Trophy
-
Certificate of Recognition
-
Monetary Incentive:
-
₹10 lakh for Gold Awardees
-
₹5 lakh for Silver Awardees
-
Strengthening India’s Digital Governance Vision
The record-breaking nomination count—especially the unprecedented participation from Gram Panchayats—highlights India’s deepening digital footprint across every tier of governance. It demonstrates the growing enthusiasm for adopting innovative technologies and reinforces the national vision of building a digitally empowered, citizen-centric, and efficient governance ecosystem.