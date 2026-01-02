802 Nominations Received for National Awards for e-Governance 2026 Across 7 Categories

The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) 2026 have received an overwhelming response, with 802 nominations submitted by the closing date of 29 December 2025. The awards—which aim to recognise and promote excellence in e-Governance—highlight India’s accelerating digital transformation across government systems, public service delivery, cybersecurity, and data-driven governance.

The NAeG 2026 scheme features seven categories, each designed to capture innovation and best practices across different layers of governance:

Award Categories and Number of Nominations Received

Category I – Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation

Awards: 4 | Nominations: 341

Focuses on transformative use of technology to redesign government processes.

Category II – Innovation by Use of AI and New-Age Technologies for Citizen-Centric Services

Awards: 3 | Nominations: 104

Recognises cutting-edge innovations powered by AI, ML, automation, and emerging tech.

Category III – Best e-Gov Practices/Innovation in Cybersecurity

Awards: 3 | Nominations: 23

Honours exemplary cybersecurity frameworks and digital safety models.

Category IV – District-Level Initiatives in e-Governance

Awards: 2 | Nominations: 235

Captures field-level innovations that directly enhance district administration and service delivery.

Category V – Grassroots-Level Initiatives by Gram Panchayats/Traditional Local Bodies

Awards: 2 | Nominations: 1.66 lakh

This massive response reflects India's rapid digital adoption at the grassroots and the enthusiasm of Panchayati Raj institutions in leveraging technology to widen service delivery.

Category VI – Replication and Scaling of Awarded/Mission-Mode Projects by States/UTs/DistrictsAwards: 1 | Nominations: 38Recognises excellence in replicating proven digital governance models at scale.

Category VII – Digital Transformation through Data Analytics by Central Ministries/States/UTsAwards: 1 | Nominations: 61Highlights the use of data analytics, dashboards, and digital platforms in decision-making and governance.

Evaluation Process

The evaluation of nominations will follow a robust, multi-tier process:

Initial Shortlisting by the Screening Committee chaired by the Joint Secretary, DARPG Spot Study/Field Verification by Under Secretary–level officers Further Evaluation by Screening Committee-II (also chaired by a Joint Secretary, DARPG) Final Selection by the Jury Committee, chaired by the Secretary, DARPG

This rigorous framework ensures credibility, transparency, and the highest standards of evaluation.

Award Components

Winners of the National Awards for e-Governance 2026 will receive:

Trophy

Certificate of Recognition

Monetary Incentive: ₹10 lakh for Gold Awardees ₹5 lakh for Silver Awardees



The incentive is to be utilised by the winning department or organisation for implementing public welfare projects or bridging gaps in ongoing initiatives.

Strengthening India’s Digital Governance Vision

The record-breaking nomination count—especially the unprecedented participation from Gram Panchayats—highlights India’s deepening digital footprint across every tier of governance. It demonstrates the growing enthusiasm for adopting innovative technologies and reinforces the national vision of building a digitally empowered, citizen-centric, and efficient governance ecosystem.