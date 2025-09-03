Oscar-Worthy Laughs: Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' Competes for International Acclaim
Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' is competing for an Oscar in the international feature category, boasting a cast of top Korean stars. The film, praised for its quality and performance, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is distributed by industry giants Neon and Mubi.
Acclaimed director Park Chan-wook's latest film, 'No Other Choice', has been chosen by the Korean Film Council as the nation's contender for the best international feature at the upcoming Academy Awards.
The film stars prominent Korean actors such as Lee Byung-hyun, Son Ye-jin, and Park Hee-soon. It marks Park's directorial return following his 2022 project, 'Decision to Leave'. Known for his distinguished work in 'Oldboy' and 'The Handmaiden', Park's new offering follows a man's drastic measures to secure employment.
Receiving its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film is set to be showcased in Toronto and open the Busan International Film Festival. Distribution is handled by 'Parasite' distributor Neon in North America and by Mubi in various other territories.
