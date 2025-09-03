Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee Brings Humor to Crime Drama 'Inspector Zende'

Manoj Bajpayee delves into a humorous cop role in 'Inspector Zende,' inspired by real-life officer Madhukar Zende, who caught notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj. The film offers a comedic take on the crime genre, contrasting Bajpayee's intense portrayal in 'Shool'. 'Inspector Zende' debuts on Netflix September 5.

Updated: 03-09-2025 12:29 IST

Manoj Bajpayee steps into comedic territory with his role in 'Inspector Zende,' a film inspired by real-life cop Madhukar Zende, known for apprehending the infamous Charles Sobhraj. Bajpayee, traditionally recognized for his intense roles, relishes the opportunity to explore humor in the crime drama genre.

The film takes a unique approach to humor, deriving it from the situations Bajpayee's character finds himself in, rather than from the character's nature. This departure from Bajpayee's past performances promises a refreshing take on his acting style, portraying a cop on the lighter side of crime investigations.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, 'Inspector Zende' is set to premiere on Netflix on September 5, featuring a cast of renowned Marathi actors. The film balances authentic regional casting while delivering a blend of crime, humor, and drama that contrasts sharply with Bajpayee's earlier role in 'Shool'.

